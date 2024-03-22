March 22, 2024: Swift, Satiated and Blessed
On Friday, March 22, Hip Hop artist Tem Blessed will perform on The Fabulous 413 at 3 p.m. He then heads to The Drake in Amherst for an 8 p.m. show.
Michael Quinlan of Table & Vine in West Springfield prepping for the Thunderdome.
The 30-minute visual light show starts March 23 and will run until May at the Seymour Planetarium at the Springfield Museums.
We are joined by the resident Swiftie and director of science at the Springfield Museums, Jenny Powers, to talk about the new planetarium show to feature “1989 -Taylor’s Version” every Saturday afternoon from Mar. 23 to May 18.
For this week's Thunderdome, we join Michael Quinlin at Table and Vine to taste the “sun, stone, sea, and wind” of the Mediterranean. We choose which bottle best captures the power of the region's warm waters and sunshine.
And, it’s Live Music Friday and we welcome rapper, podcaster and graphic novelist Tem Blessed ahead of his gig at the Drake in Amherst tonight. We hear about his message of social justice and sustainability to inspire positive change and global responsibility.