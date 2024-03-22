March 22, 2024: Swift, Satiated and Blessed

We are joined by the resident Swiftie and director of science at the Springfield Museums, Jenny Powers, to talk about the new planetarium show to feature “1989 -Taylor’s Version” every Saturday afternoon from Mar. 23 to May 18.

For this week's Thunderdome, we join Michael Quinlin at Table and Vine to taste the “sun, stone, sea, and wind” of the Mediterranean. We choose which bottle best captures the power of the region's warm waters and sunshine.

And, it’s Live Music Friday and we welcome rapper, podcaster and graphic novelist Tem Blessed ahead of his gig at the Drake in Amherst tonight. We hear about his message of social justice and sustainability to inspire positive change and global responsibility.