© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

March 22, 2024: Swift, Satiated and Blessed

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 22, 2024 at 4:35 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 3  — 240320-Tem-Blessed-600-x-370.jpg
On Friday, March 22, Hip Hop artist Tem Blessed will perform on The Fabulous 413 at 3 p.m. He then heads to The Drake in Amherst for an 8 p.m. show.
Michael Quinlan of Table & Vine in West Springfield prepping for the Thunderdome.
2 of 3  — Michael Quinlan
Michael Quinlan of Table & Vine in West Springfield prepping for the Thunderdome.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
The 30-minute visual light show starts March 23 and will run until May at the Seymour Planetarium at the Springfield Museums.
3 of 3  — IMG_5374.jpg
The 30-minute visual light show starts March 23 and will run until May at the Seymour Planetarium at the Springfield Museums.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM

We are joined by the resident Swiftie and director of science at the Springfield Museums, Jenny Powers, to talk about the new planetarium show to feature “1989 -Taylor’s Version” every Saturday afternoon from Mar. 23 to May 18.

For this week's Thunderdome, we join Michael Quinlin at Table and Vine to taste the “sun, stone, sea, and wind” of the Mediterranean. We choose which bottle best captures the power of the region's warm waters and sunshine.

And, it’s Live Music Friday and we welcome rapper, podcaster and graphic novelist Tem Blessed ahead of his gig at the Drake in Amherst tonight. We hear about his message of social justice and sustainability to inspire positive change and global responsibility.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 Live Music FridayThunderdomeMUSICWINE & SPIRITSARTS & CULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith