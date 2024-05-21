May 20, 2024: Reconnect and ride

Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hammed, is back from a small workshop on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), formally known as UFOs. While we were excited to hear him spill all the secrets about the unexplainable in the sky (aliens), he tells us what the conference was really about.

We head to Make-It Springfield, a home to many community craftspeople including the Rad Community Bike Shop. Open Mondays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Rad works to provide low-cost service for folx in the community. We hear about how they practice mutual aid and collaborate with local nonprofits to get bikes to folx who need it most.

Almost 2 million Massachusetts residents over the age of 25 are without college degrees. We hear about a program recently launched to try to combat this number, MassReconnect. We talk with Springfield Technical Community College President John Cook to hear more about this way forward for adults to achieve a college education for free.