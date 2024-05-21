© 2024 New England Public Media

May 20, 2024: Reconnect and ride

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 21, 2024 at 4:03 PM EDT
Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hammed, is back from a small workshop on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), formally known as UFOs. While we were excited to hear him spill all the secrets about the unexplainable in the sky (aliens), he tells us what the conference was really about.

We head to Make-It Springfield, a home to many community craftspeople including the Rad Community Bike Shop. Open Mondays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Rad works to provide low-cost service for folx in the community. We hear about how they practice mutual aid and collaborate with local nonprofits to get bikes to folx who need it most.

Almost 2 million Massachusetts residents over the age of 25 are without college degrees. We hear about a program recently launched to try to combat this number, MassReconnect. We talk with Springfield Technical Community College President John Cook to hear more about this way forward for adults to achieve a college education for free.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith