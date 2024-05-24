May 23, 2024: Friendship, Odenong, and hubbubs

We’re striving to bridge divides.

The fourth annual Odenong Powwow is happening this weekend at the Amherst-Pelham Regional High School, so we talk to the founder and organizer Justin Beatty. Beginning as a virtual event in 2020, he tells us about the origins, growth, and evolution of the event dedicated to make space for native folx to express culture and for non-native folx to learn.

We find another opportunity to come together in spite of differences in the children’s book that spans three continents and four languages, “Daniel and Ismail,” by Juan Pablo Iglesias Yacher. We chat with one of the translators, Eliezer Nowodworsky, and publisher Ilan Stavans of Restless Books to hear about bridging cultural and ideological divides through children’s stories.

Plus, we have our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern as he is making trouble and news headlines this week.