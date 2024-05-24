© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

May 23, 2024: Friendship, Odenong, and hubbubs

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 24, 2024 at 2:33 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Odenong Powwow is a two day event to create space for local indigenous communities to express their culture. The event will be held at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School May 25-26.
1 of 3  — Untitled-1.png
The Odenong Powwow is a two day event to create space for local indigenous communities to express their culture. The event will be held at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School May 25-26.
Tiny Seed Project
"Daniel and Ismail" written by Juan Pablo Iglesias Yacher is a children's book set in Chile about a bond between a Palestinian boy and an Israeli boy.
2 of 3  — Untitled-2.png
"Daniel and Ismail" written by Juan Pablo Iglesias Yacher is a children's book set in Chile about a bond between a Palestinian boy and an Israeli boy.
Restless Books
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
3 of 3
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR

We’re striving to bridge divides.

The fourth annual Odenong Powwow is happening this weekend at the Amherst-Pelham Regional High School, so we talk to the founder and organizer Justin Beatty. Beginning as a virtual event in 2020, he tells us about the origins, growth, and evolution of the event dedicated to make space for native folx to express culture and for non-native folx to learn.

We find another opportunity to come together in spite of differences in the children’s book that spans three continents and four languages, “Daniel and Ismail,” by Juan Pablo Iglesias Yacher. We chat with one of the translators, Eliezer Nowodworsky, and publisher Ilan Stavans of Restless Books to hear about bridging cultural and ideological divides through children’s stories.

Plus, we have our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern as he is making trouble and news headlines this week.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSNATIVE AMERICANSCOMMUNITY ACTIONBOOKS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith