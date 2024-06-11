June 7, 2024: Suitcase Queen and extra friends

We’re reinterpreting a religious icon through a much queerer lens when we speak with Jo Clifford, author and performer of "The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven." After taking stages around the world, this revolutionary queer work will make its U.S. premiere in Northampton hosted by First Churches, Florence Congregational Church, and Translate Gender. We talk with Clifford and First Churches Reverend Sarah Buteux about bringing compassion and love to the stage through an imagined transgender Jesus.

Live Music Friday brings multi-wreckage, one-man musical army Suitcase Junket to the studio just before his show at the Iron Horse on June 8th,

We drink beachy coastal white wine with our Franklin County wine friend and sommelier Ken Washburn, who brings an extra friend of his own.