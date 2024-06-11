© 2024 New England Public Media

June 7, 2024: Suitcase Queen and extra friends

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 11, 2024 at 12:49 PM EDT
Jo Clifford is the author and performer of the one-woman play, "The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven."
1 of 2  — QueenJesus2019_Day2_QueenJesus_highres-3.jpg
Jo Clifford is the author and performer of the one-woman play, "The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven."
Courtesy of Artist / Queen Jesus Productions
One-man musical project, The Suitcase Junket, performed on the Fabulous 413's Live Music Friday.
2 of 2  — the suitcase junket
One-man musical project, The Suitcase Junket, performed on the Fabulous 413's Live Music Friday.
Joanna Chattman / Courtesy

We’re reinterpreting a religious icon through a much queerer lens when we speak with Jo Clifford, author and performer of "The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven." After taking stages around the world, this revolutionary queer work will make its U.S. premiere in Northampton hosted by First Churches, Florence Congregational Church, and Translate Gender. We talk with Clifford and First Churches Reverend Sarah Buteux about bringing compassion and love to the stage through an imagined transgender Jesus.

Live Music Friday brings multi-wreckage, one-man musical army Suitcase Junket to the studio just before his show at the Iron Horse on June 8th,

We drink beachy coastal white wine with our Franklin County wine friend and sommelier Ken Washburn, who brings an extra friend of his own.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
