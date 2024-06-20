© 2024 New England Public Media

June 14, 2024: Wistful woodworking

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:34 PM EDT
Sam French of Gill CC Woodworking talks to Kaliis Smith about being a Black artisan in western Massachusetts.
Sam French of Gill CC Woodworking talks to Kaliis Smith about being a Black artisan in western Massachusetts.
Mary Dare of Dare Bottleshop in Great Barrington tells Monte and Kaliis about light red wines of the Loire Valley.
Mary Dare of Dare Bottleshop in Great Barrington tells Monte and Kaliis about light red wines of the Loire Valley.
Charles Thompson of Greenwoodworking tells Kaliis Smith about being a Black artisan in western Massachusetts.
Charles Thompson of Greenwoodworking tells Kaliis Smith about being a Black artisan in western Massachusetts.
We hang out in a woodshop with two Black woodworkers in Franklin County, Sam French of Gill CC Woodworks and Charles Thompson of Greenwoodworking. They tell us about becoming craftsmen, cultivating your own scene and community, and thriving while being Black artisans in western Massachusetts.

We sit on the bestest couch ever at Wistariahurst Museum in Holyoke while we chat with Executive Director Megan Seiler about the Wisty Wednesdays summer series. Every first and third Wednesday of the months of June-September, you’ll find food trucks, yard games, vendors, community art projects, performances, and more. Seiler tells us about their special Juneteenth Wisty Wednesday celebration and how that fits into their mission to bring Holyoke’s community together beyond June 19.

Plus, we have this week’s Thunderdome at Dare Bottleshop & Provisions in Great Barrington to try deliciously light reds fit for those summertime heat waves.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE WINE & SPIRITS RACE
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
