June 14, 2024: Wistful woodworking

We hang out in a woodshop with two Black woodworkers in Franklin County, Sam French of Gill CC Woodworks and Charles Thompson of Greenwoodworking. They tell us about becoming craftsmen, cultivating your own scene and community, and thriving while being Black artisans in western Massachusetts.

We sit on the bestest couch ever at Wistariahurst Museum in Holyoke while we chat with Executive Director Megan Seiler about the Wisty Wednesdays summer series. Every first and third Wednesday of the months of June-September, you’ll find food trucks, yard games, vendors, community art projects, performances, and more. Seiler tells us about their special Juneteenth Wisty Wednesday celebration and how that fits into their mission to bring Holyoke’s community together beyond June 19.

Plus, we have this week’s Thunderdome at Dare Bottleshop & Provisions in Great Barrington to try deliciously light reds fit for those summertime heat waves.