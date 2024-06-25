© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

June 24, 2024: Roberto's Snacktime is far away

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 25, 2024 at 1:40 PM EDT
Philadelphia-based band Snacktime performs for a Fabulous 413 pop-up.
Philadelphia-based band Snacktime performs for a Fabulous 413 pop-up.
Roberto's Pizza in Sheffield enters the Fabulous 413's Pizza Quest.
Roberto's Pizza in Sheffield enters the Fabulous 413's Pizza Quest.
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
We share our tiny, mighty, crowded pop-up at the Green River Festival with Philadelphia-based band, Snacktime. We party to some of their high-energy tunes and ask them about their journeys as musicians.

Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed, tells us about a galaxy far, far away. The James Webb Telescope has seen the farthest known galaxy yet, and we learn why this changes our perspective of the universe.

It seems like every time we’re in the Berkshires, we squeeze in the time for a Pizza Quest and entering in the ring is Roberto’s Pizza in Sheffield. We taste the pies, we judge the pies.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICMr. UniversePizza QuestFOODSCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
