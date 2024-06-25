June 24, 2024: Roberto's Snacktime is far away

We share our tiny, mighty, crowded pop-up at the Green River Festival with Philadelphia-based band, Snacktime. We party to some of their high-energy tunes and ask them about their journeys as musicians.

Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed, tells us about a galaxy far, far away. The James Webb Telescope has seen the farthest known galaxy yet, and we learn why this changes our perspective of the universe.

It seems like every time we’re in the Berkshires, we squeeze in the time for a Pizza Quest and entering in the ring is Roberto’s Pizza in Sheffield. We taste the pies, we judge the pies.