July 2, 2024: Traveling through pages

We’re talking to some authors that are adding to our summer reading lists!

We learn about breaking glass ceilings from someone who has broken through the atmosphere. Shelburne Falls resident and former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman stops by the studio to tell us about her brand new memoir, “Sharing Space: An Astronaut’s Guide to Mission, Wonder, and Making Change.” She shares some of her insight on persevering, collaborating and reaching for the stars.

And, the NEPM Book Club’s latest pick is “Fruit of the Dead,” a re-imagined modern twist on the Greek myth of Persephone. We bring in the book’s author, Rachel Lyon, to break down some of the key elements of the story and the inspirations behind them.

Plus, we're exploring beyond the 413 with NEPM’s New England travel guide. One of our own reporters, Jill Kaufman, gives us tips on how to squeeze out the maximum amount of fun in our tiny corner of the country.