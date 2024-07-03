© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

July 2, 2024: Traveling through pages

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 3, 2024 at 2:24 PM EDT
Actual astronaut Cady Coleman came onto the Fabulous 413 to talk about her new memoir, "Sharing Space."
1 of 2  — PXL_20240702_193438516.jpg
Actual astronaut Cady Coleman came onto the Fabulous 413 to talk about her new memoir, "Sharing Space."
Author Rachel Lyon came onto the Fabulous 413 to talk about her new book, "Fruit of the Dead."
2 of 2  — PXL_20240702_200031081.jpg
Author Rachel Lyon came onto the Fabulous 413 to talk about her new book, "Fruit of the Dead."
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We’re talking to some authors that are adding to our summer reading lists!

We learn about breaking glass ceilings from someone who has broken through the atmosphere. Shelburne Falls resident and former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman stops by the studio to tell us about her brand new memoir, “Sharing Space: An Astronaut’s Guide to Mission, Wonder, and Making Change.” She shares some of her insight on persevering, collaborating and reaching for the stars.

And, the NEPM Book Club’s latest pick is “Fruit of the Dead,” a re-imagined modern twist on the Greek myth of Persephone. We bring in the book’s author, Rachel Lyon, to break down some of the key elements of the story and the inspirations behind them.

Plus, we're exploring beyond the 413 with NEPM’s New England travel guide. One of our own reporters, Jill Kaufman, gives us tips on how to squeeze out the maximum amount of fun in our tiny corner of the country.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREBOOKSSCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
