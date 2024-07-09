July 8, 2024: To build a stage

In the summer, all of western Massachusetts is a stage.

We talk with Jay Sefton, the star and author of the one-person show, “Unreconciled,” tackling the complexity of humanity and humor at the Chester Theatre July 4-14. NEPM reporter Nancy Eve Cohen, who has covered previous versions of the production, joins the conversation to discuss the means of reconciliation, courage, and survival that is found in this version of the play.

Then, we head to North Adams to immerse ourselves in an emerging theater project that moves through the exhibits at MASS MoCA. The latest work of Eggtooth Productions, “Where I End & You Begin,” has been intermittently offered at the museum throughout the year, and we take a moment to experience the audiowalk fit for two. We chat with creators Alli Ross and John Bechtold about the connections they’ve made through this project.

Plus, we bring astronomy to the kitchen table with Mr. Universe, Hampshire professor Salman Hameed. He builds up our hopes for cosmic migration as he details the Lego-inspired ideas for modular housing in space.