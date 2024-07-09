© 2024 New England Public Media

July 8, 2024: To build a stage

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 9, 2024 at 6:39 PM EDT
Actor Jay Sefton rehearsing the play "Unreconciled" in the Chester Theater in Chester, Massachusetts, in July 2023. Sefton co-wrote the play with Mark Basquill. Sefton will perform a workshop production of the play, directed by James Barry, in CitySpace’s Blue Room at Old Town Hall in Easthampton, Massachusetts, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, 2023.
Actor Jay Sefton rehearsing the play "Unreconciled" in the Chester Theater in Chester, Massachusetts, in July 2023. Sefton co-wrote the play with Mark Basquill. Sefton will perform a workshop production of the play, directed by James Barry, in CitySpace’s Blue Room at Old Town Hall in Easthampton, Massachusetts, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, 2023.
Andrew Greto / Courtesy / Jay Sefton
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College, is with NEPM's Monte Belmonte.
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College, is with NEPM's Monte Belmonte.
Courtesy Salman Hameed

In the summer, all of western Massachusetts is a stage.

We talk with Jay Sefton, the star and author of the one-person show, “Unreconciled,” tackling the complexity of humanity and humor at the Chester Theatre July 4-14. NEPM reporter Nancy Eve Cohen, who has covered previous versions of the production, joins the conversation to discuss the means of reconciliation, courage, and survival that is found in this version of the play.

Then, we head to North Adams to immerse ourselves in an emerging theater project that moves through the exhibits at MASS MoCA. The latest work of Eggtooth Productions, “Where I End & You Begin,” has been intermittently offered at the museum throughout the year, and we take a moment to experience the audiowalk fit for two. We chat with creators Alli Ross and John Bechtold about the connections they’ve made through this project.

Plus, we bring astronomy to the kitchen table with Mr. Universe, Hampshire professor Salman Hameed. He builds up our hopes for cosmic migration as he details the Lego-inspired ideas for modular housing in space.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
