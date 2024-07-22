July 19, 2024: Chris' big reds

After a 5 year recording hiatus, Chris Pureka, is out with a new collection of warm and gentle songs. They join us for Live Music Friday just before their show at the Egremont Barn July 19.

This past week, Republicans from across the U.S. and its territories have convened in Milwaukee to kick off the election season. NEPM sent photojournalist Barry Goldstein to capture the stories of attendants of the Republican National Convention with a focus on delegates from primarily Democratic states. He tells us what he learned while reporting for the “Red in a Blue State” multimedia series.

And, it's gonna be good grilling weather so, for this week’s Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome, Table & Vine Ambassador Michael Quinlan busts out some Rhone-inspired California reds that'll go great with whatever hits your barby.

