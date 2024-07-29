© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

July 25, 2024: A market THCC with hope

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 29, 2024 at 2:26 PM EDT
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
The Heavy Culture Cooperative, or THCC, works to bring the diverse undergound music scene of western Massachusetts together and hopes to establish venue space of their own. We talk to the organization’s president, Tim Brault, and board member Nichole Galenskiabout the ways THCC embraces all of the subcultures of the local alternative community.

For this week’s Local Hero Spotlight, we bring in farmers’ market manager and bug advocate Jen Krassler of Flora and Fauna farm. We talk to her about how her background in entomology informs her agricultural work, all the interesting things you can find at the Easthampton Farmers’ Market, and her mission to make local farm fresh food more accessible.

And, now that Vice President Kamala Harris has taken President Joe Biden’s place in the presidential race, Rep. Jim McGovern talks about the recent social climate on Capitol Hill.

