© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Aug. 6, 2024: Frozen diasporic language

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 7, 2024 at 12:28 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Monte and Kaliis interview organizers behind the 2024 African Community Festival happening Aug. 10.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240806_195906129 (1).jpg
Monte and Kaliis interview organizers behind the 2024 African Community Festival happening Aug. 10.
NEPM
Cook Farm is a multi-generational beef and dairy farm located in Hadley, MA.
2 of 2  — PXL_20240805_144854822.jpg
Cook Farm is a multi-generational beef and dairy farm located in Hadley, MA.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Sweet treats for the people!

Which is exactly what we can get at Flayvors of Cook Farm. For five generations over 115 years, the cows are still coming home in Hadley. We chat with generations three and four, Debbie and Gordy Cook, about bringing ice cream into the equation, the virtues of their multiple prize winning herd, and how the times have changed lifting their cream to the top.

It's in congregation as well. On Aug. 10, Marshall Roy Park in Springfield will host the African Community Festival, an event that celebrates the people, food, music, and culture of the African and Afro-Caribbean diaspora. We chat with organizers Naefia Padi, Emmanuel Owusu, and Georgina Mensah of Unity Hearts Foundation; Doreen Dawes, Latoy McDowell, and Ali McDowell, country coordinators for Jamaica; and general coordinator Jammie Glen to hear the many ways in which this event enriches the community.

And, there's something sweet about re-envisioning the things you love. Double Edge Theatre ensemble member Tomantha Sylvester has been cast as C-3PO for a brand new Ojibwe dub of “Star Wars: A New Hope.” So, of course, we had to speak with her about the experience, how immersion in the language changed her view of the world, and why tools like these can be important to the preservation of our most endangered languages.

Flayvors of Cook Farm
African Community Festival
Tomantha Sylvester

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONCISA Local Hero SpotlightFILM & MOVIESLANGUAGEFOOD
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith