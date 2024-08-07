Aug. 6, 2024: Frozen diasporic language

Sweet treats for the people!

Which is exactly what we can get at Flayvors of Cook Farm. For five generations over 115 years, the cows are still coming home in Hadley. We chat with generations three and four, Debbie and Gordy Cook, about bringing ice cream into the equation, the virtues of their multiple prize winning herd, and how the times have changed lifting their cream to the top.

It's in congregation as well. On Aug. 10, Marshall Roy Park in Springfield will host the African Community Festival, an event that celebrates the people, food, music, and culture of the African and Afro-Caribbean diaspora. We chat with organizers Naefia Padi, Emmanuel Owusu, and Georgina Mensah of Unity Hearts Foundation; Doreen Dawes, Latoy McDowell, and Ali McDowell, country coordinators for Jamaica; and general coordinator Jammie Glen to hear the many ways in which this event enriches the community.

And, there's something sweet about re-envisioning the things you love. Double Edge Theatre ensemble member Tomantha Sylvester has been cast as C-3PO for a brand new Ojibwe dub of “Star Wars: A New Hope.” So, of course, we had to speak with her about the experience, how immersion in the language changed her view of the world, and why tools like these can be important to the preservation of our most endangered languages.

