PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Aug. 7, 2024: Rolling through the Quabbin's tunnels

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 12, 2024 at 1:14 PM EDT
Musician Kathleen Parks, one of the creative forces behind band Twisted Pine and duo Kat & Brad, has a new album,"Rolling Down the Line," coming out Aug. 10, 2024.
1 of 2  — 293190574_445548877579033_4847678359523763572_n.jpg
Musician Kathleen Parks, one of the creative forces behind band Twisted Pine and duo Kat & Brad, has a new album,"Rolling Down the Line," coming out Aug. 10, 2024.
Courtesy of artist
Cathy Stanton is the author of "Food Margins," which looks at the impetus, trials and tribulations of the Quabbin Harvest Food Co-op.
2 of 2  — homepage-images.jpg
Cathy Stanton is the author of “Food Margins," which looks at the impetus, trials and tribulations of the Quabbin Harvest Food Co-op.
Courtesy of artist

We’re learning skills to help the community through a near herculean amount of obstacles and circumstances.

Cathy Stanton is the author of “Food Margins," which looks at the impetus, trials and tribulations of the Quabbin Harvest Food Co-op. This Saturday will see a celebration of the 10-year collaboration between the institution and the Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust, so we sit with the author and Emma Ellsworth, co-op board member and executive director at Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust, to chat about the region’s food history that make the co-op so vital.

We're also joined by Kathleen Parks, one of the creative forces behind band Twisted Pine and duo Kat & Brad. She’s got an incredible solo career with a new album,"Rolling Down the Line," coming out this week, and we bring her into the studio before you can hear her in person in Lenox tonight.

Plus, we might have missed Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed, on Monday, but that won’t keep him from looking at the sky. We learn about the lunar tunnels that might be a viable alternative for housing astronauts on the moon.

Kathleen Parks
Quabbin Harvest Food Co-op

