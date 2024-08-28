© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Aug. 21, 2024: Aflame with well-fed spirits

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 28, 2024 at 11:29 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Lake Pleasant, Massachusetts is home to the nation's oldest continuously existing Spiritualist community.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240820_142647786.jpg
Lake Pleasant, Massachusetts is home to the nation's oldest continuously existing Spiritualist community.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis take a look at operations at Stone Soup Cafe with the cafe's board president, Whitney Robbins, and executive director and chef, Kirsten Levitt.
2 of 2  — PXL_20240820_160736395.jpg
Monte and Kaliis take a look at operations at Stone Soup Cafe with the cafe's board president, Whitney Robbins, and executive director and chef, Kirsten Levitt.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Today, we're traversing Franklin county to nourish the body and spirit.

Started as a summer retreat for like minded and curious spiritualists, Lake Pleasant has grown into a quiet but resilient community while retaining some truly unique locations. We’ll visit their sites with residents Mary Bordeaux and David James to hear their town history as they get ready for their 150th anniversary festivities this Saturday.

And we head across the bridge to Stone Soup Cafe in Greenfield who’ll host their Harvest Supper, an annual event that has become a tradition for Franklin County. We talk with the cafe’s board president, Whitney Robbins, and executive director and chef, Kirsten Levitt, about how the idea to just feed the people with no strings right in the downtown commons came about and what’s on the menu Aug. 24.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is igniting a pursuit for clarity between the words flammable and inflammable that may just be flammatory…?

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREWord NerdCOMMUNITY ACTIONFOODHISTORY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith