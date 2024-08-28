Aug. 22, 2024: Triumphant returns

Today is a heaping helping of hometown heroes of stage, screen, and governance.

We’ll head to the Berkshires to talk with Colrain’s own, Elizabeth Perkins, and hear all about how western Massachusetts played a part in her love of acting. We get a glimpse of what it was like to film the movie, “ Big ,” before its screening and Q&A at The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington on Saturday.

We're also going backstage with music that still looms large on the local scene. The band, FAT , has left a lasting legacy on the Pioneer Valley. We’ll hear from frontman Peter Newland, the man responsible for keeping the band alive, listen to his music, and find out what is in store for their upcoming show with NRBQ this weekend at the Academy of Music in Northampton.