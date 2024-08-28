© 2024 New England Public Media

Aug. 22, 2024: Triumphant returns

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 28, 2024 at 1:02 PM EDT
Today is a heaping helping of hometown heroes of stage, screen, and governance.

We’ll head to the Berkshires to talk with Colrain’s own, Elizabeth Perkins, and hear all about how western Massachusetts played a part in her love of acting. We get a glimpse of what it was like to film the movie, “Big,” before its screening and Q&A at The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington on Saturday.

We're also going backstage with music that still looms large on the local scene. The band, FAT, has left a lasting legacy on the Pioneer Valley. We’ll hear from frontman Peter Newland, the man responsible for keeping the band alive, listen to his music, and find out what is in store for their upcoming show with NRBQ this weekend at the Academy of Music in Northampton.

And, we McGovern with Congressman Jim McGovern while he is at the DNC this week. We’ll hear his highlights so far from the event, what he’s looking forward to on his upcoming farm tour next week, and a heartfelt reflection of his time with CISA’s Phil Korman ahead of his retirement.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELive MusicMUSICGOVERNMENT & POLITICSMcGoverning with McGovernFILM & MOVIES
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
