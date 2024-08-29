© 2024 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Aug. 28, 2024: Intersecting stories

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 29, 2024 at 12:41 PM EDT
1 of 3  — 240828-Alice-Parker.jpg
Kristen Whitmore, Alexandra Mello, and Iohann Rashi Vega of the Hampshire County Food Policy Council come onto The Fabulous 413 to talk about local food insecurity.
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Today is a little glimpse of the many stories our neighbors have to tell us

Starting with the Hampshire County Food Policy Council, who have been collecting stories from folx in our neighborhoods who are experiencing food insecurity. From those interviews,they have created an audio archive that highlights the challenges and intersections of the food struggles across the 20 towns and cities of Hampshire County. We chat with the organization’s Kristen Whitmore, Alexandra Mello, and Iohann Rashi Vega to hear some of the stories they have collected, how those stories may translate into real change in the commonwealth, and find out how you too can share these stories now that their exhibit at Forbes Library has closed.

Alice Parker, locally celebrated composer and Hilltown community member, passed away at the age of 98 at her home in Hawley last year. She left with a legacy of over 500 compositions,some of which will be performed in Charlemont this weekend in the concert series she helped to create. We talk with Parker’s daughter, Molly Pyle Stejskal, and neighbor and friend, Tinky Weisblat, both of whom will be on stage to honor her memory as a part of the concert.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, resident wordster and senior editor at Merriam-Webster, will gin up an answer to Kyle in Pittsfield’s question about the etymology of “gin up” and see if or how it might be related to the word "djinn."

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONFOODWord Nerd
