Aug. 28, 2024: Intersecting stories

Today is a little glimpse of the many stories our neighbors have to tell us

Starting with the Hampshire County Food Policy Council, who have been collecting stories from folx in our neighborhoods who are experiencing food insecurity. From those interviews,they have created an audio archive that highlights the challenges and intersections of the food struggles across the 20 towns and cities of Hampshire County. We chat with the organization’s Kristen Whitmore, Alexandra Mello, and Iohann Rashi Vega to hear some of the stories they have collected, how those stories may translate into real change in the commonwealth, and find out how you too can share these stories now that their exhibit at Forbes Library has closed.

Alice Parker, locally celebrated composer and Hilltown community member, passed away at the age of 98 at her home in Hawley last year. She left with a legacy of over 500 compositions,some of which will be performed in Charlemont this weekend in the concert series she helped to create. We talk with Parker’s daughter, Molly Pyle Stejskal, and neighbor and friend, Tinky Weisblat, both of whom will be on stage to honor her memory as a part of the concert.