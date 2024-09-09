Sep. 6, 2024: Rivers to falls

It's a double Live Music Friday kinda day!

We hear live music from four representatives of the Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra before performing a fundraiser in Shelburne Falls this weekend. Orchestra members Emmett Troxel, Charlie Salzberg, Dave Fried, and Amy Lashley bring their 6 and 4-strings to reveal the secrets and challenges of getting their extra big sound to fit on a small scale.

Plus, Dar Williams pays a visit to the studios. Williams has, for the second year in a row, helped to organize the River Roads Festival at Millside Park in Easthampton, benefitting the Connecticut River Conservancy and their upcoming Source to Sea Cleanup . She tells us about the partnership, her early music days in the valley, what’s new at the festival, and previews a couple of songs before her headlining set Sep. 7.

Then, we Wine Thunderdome with our Franklin County wine friend, Ken Washburn, at the Leverett Village Co-op . We taste California Cabernets while leaving our prejudices out of the glass and get into one of Ken's latest accomplishments, becoming a ranked birder in Franklin County.

