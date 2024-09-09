© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Sep. 6, 2024: Rivers to falls

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 9, 2024
On The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday, musician Dar Williams previews her setlist before performing at the River Roads Festival.
On The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday, musician Dar Williams previews her setlist before performing at the River Roads Festival.
Monte and Kaliis try wines with Wine Friend Ken Washburn.
Monte and Kaliis try wines with Wine Friend Ken Washburn.
It's a double Live Music Friday kinda day!

We hear live music from four representatives of the Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra before performing a fundraiser in Shelburne Falls this weekend. Orchestra members Emmett Troxel, Charlie Salzberg, Dave Fried, and Amy Lashley bring their 6 and 4-strings to reveal the secrets and challenges of getting their extra big sound to fit on a small scale.

Plus, Dar Williams pays a visit to the studios. Williams has, for the second year in a row, helped to organize the River Roads Festival at Millside Park in Easthampton, benefitting the Connecticut River Conservancy and their upcoming Source to Sea Cleanup. She tells us about the partnership, her early music days in the valley, what’s new at the festival, and previews a couple of songs before her headlining set Sep. 7.

Then, we Wine Thunderdome with our Franklin County wine friend, Ken Washburn, at the Leverett Village Co-op. We taste California Cabernets while leaving our prejudices out of the glass and get into one of Ken's latest accomplishments, becoming a ranked birder in Franklin County.

Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra
Dar Williams
Wine Thunderdome
California Cabernets

