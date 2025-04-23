April 21, 2025: Sketches of 413 Day

Today is Patriots Day , a holiday to commemorate the battle of Lexington and Concord and the “shot heard round the world” in what is now the 617 area code. But today in the 413, we look back to last week when western Mass. planted a flag on our OWN side of the state and declared April 13 as 413 Day .

At our party at CitySpace in Easthampton, we were joined by regular guests of the show including Emily Brewster, resident wordster from Merriam-Webster , who enlightened us on Massachusetts regionalisms and accents and answered live audience questions.

And, we talked with prof. Ousmane Power-Greene from our Power of History segment about why our abolitionist history here in the 413 is worth exploring and celebrating.