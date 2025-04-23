© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 21, 2025: Sketches of 413 Day

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 23, 2025 at 11:08 AM EDT
Monte and Kaliis of The Fabulous 413 celebrate all that is western Mass. on April 13, declared 413 Day.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Power of History is a recurring history segment on The Fabulous 413 with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene.
Today is Patriots Day, a holiday to commemorate the battle of Lexington and Concord and the “shot heard round the world” in what is now the 617 area code. But today in the 413, we look back to last week when western Mass. planted a flag on our OWN side of the state and declared April 13 as 413 Day.

At our party at CitySpace in Easthampton, we were joined by regular guests of the show including Emily Brewster, resident wordster from Merriam-Webster, who enlightened us on Massachusetts regionalisms and accents and answered live audience questions.

And, we talked with prof. Ousmane Power-Greene from our Power of History segment about why our abolitionist history here in the 413 is worth exploring and celebrating.

Plus, we hear live music from the western Mass. stalwart, singer-songwriter Erin McKeown, with songs on a borrowed guitar and a preview of the new musical they’re working on, set to debut next year.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREPower of HistoryWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERHISTORYMUSICLive Music Sessions
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
