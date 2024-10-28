© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 25, 2024: Whimsical balms

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 28, 2024 at 1:11 PM EDT
The Shea Theater transforms the venue space into a fantasy world for band Cloudbelly's performance.
1 of 2  — PXL_20241023_154046783.jpg
The Shea Theater transforms the venue space into a fantasy world for band Cloudbelly's performance.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis sample hard ciders at Provisions in Northampton with Benson Hyde and Bruce McAmis.
2 of 2  — PXL_20241010_213139811.jpg
Monte and Kaliis sample hard ciders at Provisions in Northampton with Benson Hyde and Bruce McAmis.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

The Shea Theater is transforming itself into a Leviathan tonight and tomorrow with an immersive experience that transfigures the venue into a wholly otherworldly place. At the core of this performance is our Live Music Friday guest, Cloudbelly, who’ll talk about how doing expansive theater in this fashion affects the music they make.

We take you further south to Easthampton where the next recipients of the CitySpace’s Pay-It-Forward grant are taking to the stage. Human Agenda Theater is gearing up for a ONE NIGHT performance of their latest work, “Within the Glow,” the good and bad that comes with gathering,and why it’s an essential part of our humanity.

And, sorry PSL (pumpkin spice latte) people, the real beverage of the fall is cider and western Massachusetts is literally at the heart of the hard cider revival. We head to Provisions in Northampton to check out two classics from the cidery that really paved the way for American cider makers, West County Cider.

Cloudbelly at the Shea Theater
Human Agenda Theater
Hard Ciders at Provisions

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
