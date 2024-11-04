© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 1, 2024: Confluence of choice comedy

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 4, 2024 at 3:02 PM EST
Many laughs were had when Monte and Kaliis toured comedian Tim Lovett's comedy bus.
Many laughs were had when Monte and Kaliis toured comedian Tim Lovett's comedy bus.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Comedian Tim Lovett embarks on a comedy tour on his comedy bus.
Comedian Tim Lovett embarks on a comedy tour on his comedy bus.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Comedian Tim Lovett gives Monte and Kaliis a tour of his comedy bus.
Comedian Tim Lovett gives Monte and Kaliis a tour of his comedy bus.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Hello November!

Time to drive those spookies away with a little bit of laughter, self-reflection and a drive for change.

Humor hits the road with Laughter Unlimited. Comedian Tim Lovett takes us aboard his comedy bus, Chuckling Charlie, bringing folks, food and comedy together for an experience that traverses the county. We get a tour of his wheels and find out why the local comedic scene is putting its jokes on wheels.

And, for Live Music Friday, the ever-amazing Pamela Means to the studio as she prepares for a solo show at the Parlor Room tonight. We hear why songs that address contemporary social issues are just as important as the songs that force you to reckon with yourself and preview the fantastic fretwork she’ll display this evening in Northampton.

Plus, Table & Vine wine ambassador Michael Quinlan, the only purveyor we drink with who has held office, brings us to northern California to show us the evolution of the region’s Pinot Noir for this week’s Wine Tunderdome.

Comedy Bus
Live music with Pamela Means
Wine Thunderdome
Nov. 1, 2024

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
