Nov. 1, 2024: Confluence of choice comedy

Hello November!

Time to drive those spookies away with a little bit of laughter, self-reflection and a drive for change.

Humor hits the road with Laughter Unlimited. Comedian Tim Lovett takes us aboard his comedy bus, Chuckling Charlie, bringing folks, food and comedy together for an experience that traverses the county. We get a tour of his wheels and find out why the local comedic scene is putting its jokes on wheels.

And, for Live Music Friday, the ever-amazing Pamela Means to the studio as she prepares for a solo show at the Parlor Room tonight. We hear why songs that address contemporary social issues are just as important as the songs that force you to reckon with yourself and preview the fantastic fretwork she’ll display this evening in Northampton.

Plus, Table & Vine wine ambassador Michael Quinlan, the only purveyor we drink with who has held office, brings us to northern California to show us the evolution of the region’s Pinot Noir for this week’s Wine Tunderdome.

