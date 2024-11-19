© 2024 New England Public Media

Nov. 18, 2024: All roads against hunger

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 19, 2024 at 3:04 PM EST
Monte and Kaliis visit the Easthampton Community Center to learn about the their programming to feed the community.
1 of 2  — PXL_20241113_221203662.jpg
Monte and Kaliis visit the Easthampton Community Center to learn about the their programming to feed the community.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Easthampton Community Center works to provide food, clothes, and more for the individuals in need in Easthampton, Massachusetts.
2 of 2  — PXL_20241113_213911623.jpg
The Easthampton Community Center works to provide food, clothes, and more for the individuals in need in Easthampton, Massachusetts.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We are sorta playing 6 degrees of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

We head to the Easthampton Community Center to speak with the folx feeding "Whoville" at one of the largest and most expansive food pantries in the area. As they give out turkeys for the upcoming holidays, we get the full scope of the center’s operations by chatting with some of the patrons, some of the volunteers, and the executive director coordinating all of it, Robin Bialecki.

This season’s Toy for Joy campaign has just started, but the program has a legacy of bringing together local people and businesses together for more than a century. We chat with Major Donald Spencer and Danielle LaTaille of the Salvation Army about their goals for this year, how they’ve managed to adapt their services to the needs of the community, and how some of those services actually connect to the offices of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

And, if we go just a little further out, we learn how the folx rescuing fabric from landfills in Turners Falls connect to the food bank, as well. Because, every year Monte needs a new costume to walk all 43 miles in, and every year the people at Swanson’s Fabric valiantly rise to the task.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
