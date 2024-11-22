© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

Nov. 21, 2024: Hard necessary talk

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 22, 2024 at 12:29 PM EST
Monte Belmonte gets a makeup lesson from makeup artist Joe Delude II, the designer of the original looks for both Elphaba and Glenda in the original Wicked production, as he prepares for his costumed 43-mile march to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
Monte Belmonte gets a makeup lesson from makeup artist Joe Delude II, the designer of the original looks for both Elphaba and Glenda in the original Wicked production, as he prepares for his costumed 43-mile march to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
Re/Presenting is a collaborative art exhibit curated by Amherst College students with help from EmbraceRace.
Re/Presenting is a collaborative art exhibit curated by Amherst College students with help from EmbraceRace.
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
We’re addressing a couple of proverbial elephants in our democracy and bringing your kids with us so we can all learn together.

With season one of their podcast wrapped, opening a collaborative art exhibit at Mead Art Museum, and the impending repercussions of the recent election, the folx at EmbraceRace are having a busy year. We sit with organization founders, directors, and podcast hosts Melissa Giraud and Andrew Grant-Thomas to explore their growing arsenal of tools that can help a growing multicultural society to talk about race, especially with kids.

And, as the countdown to the March for the Food Bank continues, Monte takes a lesson from makeup artist Joe Delude II, designer of the original looks for both Elphaba and Glenda in the original Wicked production, so he can add the perfect touch to his costumes for the 43 miles to come.

Plus, we have our weekly chat with fellow marcher Rep. Jim McGovern and we’re going to dial into hunger, its root causes, its potential solutions, and if anything can be done in the federal government.

EmbraceRace
"Wicked" makeup
McGoverning with McGovern

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
