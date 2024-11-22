Nov. 21, 2024: Hard necessary talk

We’re addressing a couple of proverbial elephants in our democracy and bringing your kids with us so we can all learn together.

With season one of their podcast wrapped, opening a collaborative art exhibit at Mead Art Museum , and the impending repercussions of the recent election, the folx at EmbraceRace are having a busy year. We sit with organization founders, directors, and podcast hosts Melissa Giraud and Andrew Grant-Thomas to explore their growing arsenal of tools that can help a growing multicultural society to talk about race, especially with kids.

And, as the countdown to the March for the Food Bank continues, Monte takes a lesson from makeup artist Joe Delude II, designer of the original looks for both Elphaba and Glenda in the original Wicked production, so he can add the perfect touch to his costumes for the 43 miles to come.

Plus, we have our weekly chat with fellow marcher Rep. Jim McGovern and we’re going to dial into hunger, its root causes, its potential solutions, and if anything can be done in the federal government.

