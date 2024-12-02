© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 25, 2024: March for the Food Bank day 1

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 2, 2024 at 2:24 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The 15th annual March for the Food Bank kicked off Nov. 25, 2024.
1 of 2  — PXL_20241125_120146122.jpg
The 15th annual March for the Food Bank kicked off Nov. 25, 2024.
NEPM
The 15th annual March for the Food Bank concludes day 1 at the WRSI studios in Northampton.
2 of 2  — wrsi.png
The 15th annual March for the Food Bank concludes day 1 at the WRSI studios in Northampton.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today on the Fabulous 413, the 15th annual March for the Food Bank begins.

We check in with Monte and the marchers as they walk 17 miles from Mason Square in Springfield through Hampden County to Northampton on the first leg of the effort. The event not only benefits the operations of only the food bank west of Worcester, but aims to raise awareness about the rising endemic issue of food insecurity locally and nationally.

We also hear from state and federal legislators, city officials, pantry personnel, food advocates, fellow marchers, and the man in the pink dress himself, Glinda the good witch, a.k.a. Monte Belmonte.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHUNGERFOODCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith