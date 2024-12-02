Nov. 25, 2024: March for the Food Bank day 1

Today on the Fabulous 413, the 15th annual March for the Food Bank begins.

We check in with Monte and the marchers as they walk 17 miles from Mason Square in Springfield through Hampden County to Northampton on the first leg of the effort. The event not only benefits the operations of only the food bank west of Worcester, but aims to raise awareness about the rising endemic issue of food insecurity locally and nationally.

We also hear from state and federal legislators, city officials, pantry personnel, food advocates, fellow marchers, and the man in the pink dress himself, Glinda the good witch, a.k.a. Monte Belmonte.