The Fabulous 413

Nov. 26, 2024: March for the Food Bank day 2

Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 2, 2024 at 4:13 PM EST
The March for the Food Bank continues from Northampton to Greenfield on day 2.
Tony Dunne / NEPM

The March for the Food Bank continues its journey across 6 towns and 2 counties as Elphaba, otherwise known as Monte Belmonte, faces the rain as the coterie resumes its route from Northampton to Greenfield to reach more places that are impacted by the food bank’s work. We hear from folx along the way from all walks and needs of life including state representatives, city and county officials, those on the front lines of the fight against hunger, and those who feel its impact. We also dig into more of the problems the food bank faces in light of changing state and federal policy.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
