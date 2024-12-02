Nov. 26, 2024: March for the Food Bank day 2

The March for the Food Bank continues its journey across 6 towns and 2 counties as Elphaba, otherwise known as Monte Belmonte, faces the rain as the coterie resumes its route from Northampton to Greenfield to reach more places that are impacted by the food bank’s work. We hear from folx along the way from all walks and needs of life including state representatives, city and county officials, those on the front lines of the fight against hunger, and those who feel its impact. We also dig into more of the problems the food bank faces in light of changing state and federal policy.