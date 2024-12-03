© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dec. 2, 2024: Warmth

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 3, 2024 at 12:52 PM EST
Monte and Kaliis talk to author Megan Tady about her new book, "Bluebird Day," on The Fabulous 413.
Monte and Kaliis talk to author Megan Tady about her new book, "Bluebird Day," on The Fabulous 413.
Monte and Kaliis talk to author Megan Tady about her new book, "Bluebird Day."
Monte and Kaliis talk to author Megan Tady about her new book, "Bluebird Day."
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Oh gosh, we blinked and it's December! Some of us got snow over the past week and some of us were not so lucky.

But, some of us are not so lucky as to be able to heat our houses in the colder months. We speak with Jess Thompson and Claire Higgins from Community Action Pioneer Valley about the Fuel Up for Heat Up campaign helping our neighbors to stay warm as the temperatures dip and the dark creeps up the clock.

We also cozy up with a good book to read during those colder months. Local author Megan Tady’s latest book, "Bluebird Day," comes out tomorrow with a launch party at Odyssey Books in South Hadley. We chat with the author about the compelling power of family secrets and the dynamics of the mother-daughter relationships seen in her pages.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College and Kainaat studios, is recently back from a visit to China. We dig into that nation's entrance and perseverance in the space race and what that means for the U.S. endeavors into the black.

Fuel up for Heat Up
"Bluebird Day" by Megan Tady
Mr. Universe
Trip to China recap

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREBOOKSMr. UniverseCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
