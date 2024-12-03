Dec. 2, 2024: Warmth

Oh gosh, we blinked and it's December! Some of us got snow over the past week and some of us were not so lucky.

But, some of us are not so lucky as to be able to heat our houses in the colder months. We speak with Jess Thompson and Claire Higgins from Community Action Pioneer Valley about the Fuel Up for Heat Up campaign helping our neighbors to stay warm as the temperatures dip and the dark creeps up the clock.

We also cozy up with a good book to read during those colder months. Local author Megan Tady ’s latest book, "Bluebird Day," comes out tomorrow with a launch party at Odyssey Books in South Hadley. We chat with the author about the compelling power of family secrets and the dynamics of the mother-daughter relationships seen in her pages.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College and Kainaat studios, is recently back from a visit to China. We dig into that nation's entrance and perseverance in the space race and what that means for the U.S. endeavors into the black.

Fuel up for Heat Up Listen • 24:11

"Bluebird Day" by Megan Tady Listen • 7:11