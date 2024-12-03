© 2024 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 27, 2024: Unlimited

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 3, 2024 at 12:08 PM EST
Monte Belmonte concludes the 15th annual March for the Food Bank in Greenfield.
Monte Belmonte concludes the 15th annual March for the Food Bank in Greenfield.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Tomorrow is a holiday for some, but for many in the Indigenous and First Nation communities across the commonwealth and the continent, it is instead the National Day of Mourning. So, we are expanding our awareness of Indigenous culture and history through art and education.

"Boundless" is a collection of indigenous work presented through the Mead Art Museum in four stages. The third of those, a k-12 digital education component, has just been released, and we speak with professor Kiara Vigil about working with her students to create this next stage of the exhibit, and how it differs from the other four sections of the ongoing exhibit.

And, yesterday Monte concluded leading the 15th annual March for the Food Bank, 43 miles through rain and cold to Greenfield's center to tackle food insecurity. We hear a bit of what the finish line sounds like (hint: a lot like a party).

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONHUNGERVISUAL ARTSHISTORYRACE
