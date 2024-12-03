Nov. 27, 2024: Unlimited

Tomorrow is a holiday for some, but for many in the Indigenous and First Nation communities across the commonwealth and the continent, it is instead the National Day of Mourning . So, we are expanding our awareness of Indigenous culture and history through art and education.

"Boundless" is a collection of indigenous work presented through the Mead Art Museum in four stages. The third of those, a k-12 digital education component , has just been released, and we speak with professor Kiara Vigil about working with her students to create this next stage of the exhibit, and how it differs from the other four sections of the ongoing exhibit.