Dec. 13, 2024: Extra seasonal

It’s Live Music Friday and we are getting a holiday visit from a collective bringing ska, dub, and rocksteady to western Massachusetts and beyond. The Valley Moonstompers are celebrating a brand new seasonal single with a show next week at the Marigold Theater, and we get our skank on when they swing through the studio.

And, Gayle Kabaker , the artist behind several handfuls of covers for The New Yorker, is teaching a painting workshop this weekend. We talk with the seasoned creator about teaching, the restorative process of making art for yourself, and the surprising things that bubble up when making art becomes a regular practice.

Plus, ‘tis the season for the bubbles to be in glasses, and bubbles don’t always mean champagne, but they do often mean celebrations. So we set the champers aside to taste some exciting offerings from unlikely places and grapes with Alice Thompson, owner of Juicebox Wine Bar in Shelburne Falls.

Painting with Gayle Kabaker Listen • 15:54

Live music with The Valley Moonstompers Listen • 16:22