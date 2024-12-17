© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dec. 13, 2024: Extra seasonal

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 17, 2024 at 11:58 AM EST
Monte and Kaliis talk with artist Gayle Kabaker
Monte and Kaliis talk with artist Gayle Kabaker
Monte and Kaliis talk with artist Gayle Kabaker about her virtual painting class.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visit The Valley Moonstompers at The Marigold Theater for Live Music Friday.
2 of 3  — PXL_20241213_181058940.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visit The Valley Moonstompers at The Marigold Theater for Live Music Friday.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis take the latest Wine Thunderdome to the Juicebox Wine Bar in Shelburne Falls.
3 of 3  — PXL_20241212_222336393.jpg
Monte and Kaliis take the latest Wine Thunderdome to the Juicebox Wine Bar in Shelburne Falls.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Art, art, more art and holiday spirits all over!

It’s Live Music Friday and we are getting a holiday visit from a collective bringing ska, dub, and rocksteady to western Massachusetts and beyond. The Valley Moonstompers are celebrating a brand new seasonal single with a show next week at the Marigold Theater, and we get our skank on when they swing through the studio.

And, Gayle Kabaker, the artist behind several handfuls of covers for The New Yorker, is teaching a painting workshop this weekend. We talk with the seasoned creator about teaching, the restorative process of making art for yourself, and the surprising things that bubble up when making art becomes a regular practice.

Plus, ‘tis the season for the bubbles to be in glasses, and bubbles don’t always mean champagne, but they do often mean celebrations. So we set the champers aside to taste some exciting offerings from unlikely places and grapes with Alice Thompson, owner of Juicebox Wine Bar in Shelburne Falls.

Painting with Gayle Kabaker
Live music with The Valley Moonstompers
Wine Thunderdome at Juicebox Wine Bar

Monte Belmonte
Christopher "Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith