The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dec. 16, 2024: Celebrate good times

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 17, 2024 at 12:45 PM EST
Local band The Leafies You Gave Me appeared on The Fabulous 413 to play live music ahead of their performance at First Night Northampton.
Local band The Leafies You Gave Me appeared on The Fabulous 413 to play live music ahead of their performance at First Night Northampton.
NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ousmane Power-Greene is a professor at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and author of a new novel, "The Confessions of Matthew Strong."
Ousmane Power-Greene is a professor at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and author of a new novel, "The Confessions of Matthew Strong."
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM

We’re barrelling headfirst into the year end celebrations, including newer ones built to create bigger and more cohesive communities.

Kwanzaa starts next week, nearing the 60th anniversary of its incarnation, so it’s the perfect time to bring in professor Ousmane Power-Greene of Clark University to discuss the history of the non-denominational holiday. We learn how Kwanzaa, since creation, has sought to bring folx of all walks together in search of a brighter future.

First Night Northampton is only a couple of weeks away! All week, we are bringing you a selection of the bands that will play throughout paradise city on the last night of the year. Today brings the ever-intriguing, ever-shifting avant-garde sounds of The Leafies You Gave Me.

And, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, reviews this year’s milestones in astronomy, drones over New Jersey, and where to discuss our own favorites with other space-minded folx tomorrow night.

Power of History
Kwanzaa
The Leafies You Gave Me
A year in review with Mr. Universe

