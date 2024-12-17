Dec. 16, 2024: Celebrate good times

We’re barrelling headfirst into the year end celebrations, including newer ones built to create bigger and more cohesive communities.

Kwanzaa starts next week, nearing the 60th anniversary of its incarnation, so it’s the perfect time to bring in professor Ousmane Power-Greene of Clark University to discuss the history of the non-denominational holiday. We learn how Kwanzaa, since creation, has sought to bring folx of all walks together in search of a brighter future.

First Night Northampton is only a couple of weeks away! All week, we are bringing you a selection of the bands that will play throughout paradise city on the last night of the year. Today brings the ever-intriguing, ever-shifting avant-garde sounds of The Leafies You Gave Me .

And, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, reviews this year’s milestones in astronomy, drones over New Jersey, and where to discuss our own favorites with other space-minded folx tomorrow night.

Power of History Kwanzaa Listen • 21:09

The Leafies You Gave Me Listen • 10:44