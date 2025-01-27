© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Jan. 24, 2025: Music and mutual aid

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 27, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
The Voice semifinalist Madison Curbelo joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
The Voice semifinalist Madison Curbelo joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Joe Pater, frontman of Les Dérailleurs, joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Joe Pater, frontman of Les Dérailleurs, joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
We're bringing in the bands today, two of ‘em. Count ‘em, two.

Westfield native Madison Curbelo joins us for Live Music Friday, bringing her sweet and smooth vocals fresh from her semi-finalist status on The Voice and fleshing out her sound beyond her red six-string. We hear the inspiration for the music she plays and the lessons learned from being on TV before you can catch her set at The Drake tomorrow night.

And, our other Live Music Friday guest brings the post-punk sounds of Les Dérailleurs into the studio. Frontman Joe Pater joins us ahead of the band’s show at The Rendezvous in Turners Falls tonight and tells us how this particular week is actually tied to the group’s founding.

Plus, author Megan Tady hits the slopes for a cause, bringing her ski-focused novel, “Bluebird Day,” to an Aprés Ski Party at Berkshire East. We learn how a chance encounter on our very show inspired the event, and how your time on the powder this Saturday can help your neighbors survive snowfalls and plummeting temperatures.

Live music with Madison Curbelo
Live music with Joe Pater
Author Megan Tady

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
