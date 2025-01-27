Jan. 24, 2025: Music and mutual aid

We're bringing in the bands today, two of ‘em. Count ‘em, two.

Westfield native Madison Curbelo joins us for Live Music Friday, bringing her sweet and smooth vocals fresh from her semi-finalist status on The Voice and fleshing out her sound beyond her red six-string. We hear the inspiration for the music she plays and the lessons learned from being on TV before you can catch her set at The Drake tomorrow night.

And, our other Live Music Friday guest brings the post-punk sounds of Les Dérailleurs into the studio. Frontman Joe Pater joins us ahead of the band’s show at The Rendezvous in Turners Falls tonight and tells us how this particular week is actually tied to the group’s founding.

Plus, author Megan Tady hits the slopes for a cause, bringing her ski-focused novel, “Bluebird Day,” to an Aprés Ski Party at Berkshire East . We learn how a chance encounter on our very show inspired the event, and how your time on the powder this Saturday can help your neighbors survive snowfalls and plummeting temperatures.

Live music with Madison Curbelo Listen • 19:29

Live music with Joe Pater Listen • 13:59