Jan. 27, 2025: Calves of the cosmos

Today, we have happy cow stories, but uncertain science ones.

We head to Ashley Falls where 200 acres and 150 head of cattle co-exist happily at Twin Rivers Farm . Owner Bob Kilmer takes us on a tour with the ladies, the robots that milk them, the most challenging breeds and the cutest little calves the winter has ever seen.

There, we’re also joined by Dan Carr, technical advisor for Berkshire Agricultural Ventures who shares insight on not just what that organization accomplishes overall, but how it’s building community and how the dairy industry contributes to the agricultural landscape everywhere.

And, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, takes on some heavier topics for the scientific community, including the fervor to colonize Mars and the implications of the president's diversity, equity, and inclusion restrictions in NASA.

