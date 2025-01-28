© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Jan. 27, 2025: Calves of the cosmos

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 28, 2025 at 11:28 AM EST
The Fabulous 413 visits Twin Rivers Farm in Ashley Falls.
1 of 2  — Twin Rivers Farm 1-21-25.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Twin Rivers Farm in Ashley Falls.
NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today, we have happy cow stories, but uncertain science ones.

We head to Ashley Falls where 200 acres and 150 head of cattle co-exist happily at Twin Rivers Farm. Owner Bob Kilmer takes us on a tour with the ladies, the robots that milk them, the most challenging breeds and the cutest little calves the winter has ever seen.

There, we’re also joined by Dan Carr, technical advisor for Berkshire Agricultural Ventures who shares insight on not just what that organization accomplishes overall, but how it’s building community and how the dairy industry contributes to the agricultural landscape everywhere.

And, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, takes on some heavier topics for the scientific community, including the fervor to colonize Mars and the implications of the president's diversity, equity, and inclusion restrictions in NASA.

Mr. Universe
Jan. 27, 2025
Twin Rivers Farm

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
