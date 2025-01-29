Jan. 28, 2025: Collaborative stories

We’re delving into how every rock and tree and creature has a life, has a spirit, has a name. We kid.

But, the second-worst Disney movie has a point. CISA’s upcoming storytelling event, Field Notes , seeks to bring farmers, activists, makers, entrepreneurs and more together to tell their stories on stage and bring us all closer to the land we live in. We get to spend time with one of the storytellers, Lincoln Fishman, and hear more about his organization, Momentum Ag, that is helping farmers to discover better techniques to do what they do best.

State Senator Jake Oliveira of Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester counties joins us to talk about his priorities for western Massachusetts, and his concerns about how federal actions may impact the commonwealth.

An accumulation of collaboration is happening in Holyoke, and this Thursday you can see the fruits of those projects. Valley Artist Mentors is an organization that pairs local artists together to study art ecology in the area, and we chat with the organizers and participants about their showing at Holyoke Media later this week.

CISA Local Hero Spotlight Lincoln Fishman Listen • 16:30

State Sen. Jake Oliveira Listen • 18:35