Jan. 28, 2025: Collaborative stories

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 29, 2025 at 12:56 PM EST
Monte and Kaliis talk to CISA's Jacob Nelson and Lincoln Fishman of Momentum Ag, featured storyteller for the next Field Notes event.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250128_153357545.jpg
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 talks to State Senator Jake Oliveira.
2 of 2  — PXL_20250128_210853765.jpg
NEPM

We’re delving into how every rock and tree and creature has a life, has a spirit, has a name. We kid.

But, the second-worst Disney movie has a point. CISA’s upcoming storytelling event, Field Notes, seeks to bring farmers, activists, makers, entrepreneurs and more together to tell their stories on stage and bring us all closer to the land we live in. We get to spend time with one of the storytellers, Lincoln Fishman, and hear more about his organization, Momentum Ag, that is helping farmers to discover better techniques to do what they do best.

State Senator Jake Oliveira of Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester counties joins us to talk about his priorities for western Massachusetts, and his concerns about how federal actions may impact the commonwealth.

An accumulation of collaboration is happening in Holyoke, and this Thursday you can see the fruits of those projects. Valley Artist Mentors is an organization that pairs local artists together to study art ecology in the area, and we chat with the organizers and participants about their showing at Holyoke Media later this week.

CISA Local Hero Spotlight
Lincoln Fishman
State Sen. Jake Oliveira
Valley Artist Mentors

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
