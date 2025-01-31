© 2025 New England Public Media

Jan. 30, 2025: Art connections in busy weeks

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 31, 2025 at 12:42 PM EST
Wallace Fields and High Tea play live music on The Fabulous 413.
Wallace Fields and High Tea play live music on The Fabulous 413.
Monte and Kaliis visit the LAVA Center and talk with manager Vanessa Query to celebrate 5 years of programming.
Monte and Kaliis visit the LAVA Center and talk with manager Vanessa Query to celebrate 5 years of programming.
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
We’re putting the “multi” in multi-disciplinary with our party hats on.

The LAVA Center is celebrating its fifth birthday this weekend with Greenfield's Winter Carnival festivities. Their scope is so broad that it’d be easier to narrow down what they don’t do, so we talk with the manager, Vanessa Query, to get a glimpse of what the organization has been up to in this half decade.

We’re also meeting the friends made through music with some folx taking the stage at the Iron Horse Jan. 31. The duo, High Tea, and singer-songwriter Wallace Field are co-billing the show, and we have all three in the studio to talk about new things on the horizon and the communal nature of the music scene in the area.

And, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern is a doozy. If we thought last week was a hotbed of federal activity, this week said to "hold its beer." Our conversation steers through the federal funding freeze, constitutional crises concerning the balance of power, impacts with the National Institute of Health, listener questions, reopening Guantanamo and immigration and the presence of ICE in western Massachusetts.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
