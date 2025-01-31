Jan. 30, 2025: Art connections in busy weeks
We’re putting the “multi” in multi-disciplinary with our party hats on.
The LAVA Center is celebrating its fifth birthday this weekend with Greenfield's Winter Carnival festivities. Their scope is so broad that it’d be easier to narrow down what they don’t do, so we talk with the manager, Vanessa Query, to get a glimpse of what the organization has been up to in this half decade.
We’re also meeting the friends made through music with some folx taking the stage at the Iron Horse Jan. 31. The duo, High Tea, and singer-songwriter Wallace Field are co-billing the show, and we have all three in the studio to talk about new things on the horizon and the communal nature of the music scene in the area.
And, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern is a doozy. If we thought last week was a hotbed of federal activity, this week said to "hold its beer." Our conversation steers through the federal funding freeze, constitutional crises concerning the balance of power, impacts with the National Institute of Health, listener questions, reopening Guantanamo and immigration and the presence of ICE in western Massachusetts.