Feb 10, 2025: Lift USAID voices and sing

We’re giving lots back to the community in these very grey days of February while learning how greater community has helped us as well.

The Lift Every Voice lecture series returns to the valley this week with a theme, "Resilience and Resistance: The Fight for Justice in the Age of Regression," bringing speakers from all parts of Black culture to Springfield all month. We talk with organizers Bishop Talbert Swann and Ayanna Crawford as well as tomorrow’s featured speaker, UMass professor Whitney Battle-Baptiste, about the ongoing importance of the event, the community members they’re honoring and who is coming to broaden our perspectives this year.

The Center for Human Development's Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Hampshire County are bringing the community together to sing at the Big Love Little Performances fundraiser at the Iron Horse Feb. 13. But, how can karaoke improve the lives and wellbeing of the Hampshire County youth? We find out from organizers Tara Brewster and Ann Walsh.

And, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, continues to be alarmed by federal cuts to research, programming and international aid and the impact they may have on the scientific community. Particularly, he tells us a story about the impact of USAID that hits very close to home.

