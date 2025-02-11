© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb 10, 2025: Lift USAID voices and sing

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 11, 2025 at 1:22 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 talks to Bishop Talbert Swann and Ayanna Crawford to learn about the Lift Every Voice lecture series.
1 of 2  — for grove.png
The Fabulous 413 talks to Bishop Talbert Swann and Ayanna Crawford to learn about the Lift Every Voice lecture series.
NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

We’re giving lots back to the community in these very grey days of February while learning how greater community has helped us as well.

The Lift Every Voice lecture series returns to the valley this week with a theme, "Resilience and Resistance: The Fight for Justice in the Age of Regression," bringing speakers from all parts of Black culture to Springfield all month. We talk with organizers Bishop Talbert Swann and Ayanna Crawford as well as tomorrow’s featured speaker, UMass professor Whitney Battle-Baptiste, about the ongoing importance of the event, the community members they’re honoring and who is coming to broaden our perspectives this year.

The Center for Human Development's Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Hampshire County are bringing the community together to sing at the Big Love Little Performances fundraiser at the Iron Horse Feb. 13. But, how can karaoke improve the lives and wellbeing of the Hampshire County youth? We find out from organizers Tara Brewster and Ann Walsh.

And, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, continues to be alarmed by federal cuts to research, programming and international aid and the impact they may have on the scientific community. Particularly, he tells us a story about the impact of USAID that hits very close to home.

Lift Every Voice
Big Love Little Performances
USAID with Mr. Universe

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYMr. UniverseSCIENCEGOVERNMENT & POLITICSCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith