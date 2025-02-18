Feb. 17, 2025: Taking precedence

It’s President’s Day. And what’s one thing that ties the two presidents we’re celebrating today? Slavery.

So, today we are going to hunker down and talk Black history for the whole hour with three local historians.

We talk with Smith College professor Jennifer DeClue on the overlooked histories those who were enslaved in the Connecticut River Valley, how women have been often left out of the slavery narrative and how the legacy of slavery is evident as you walk down Main St. We find out how you can learn all this and more through a talk she is giving through Historic Northampton Tuesday night.

Clark University professor of history Ousmane Power-Greene will introduce us to two Black women who we all should know more about, one whom you would’ve found in the opera houses and one who you can find in your U.S. passport.