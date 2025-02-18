© 2025 New England Public Media

Feb. 17, 2025: Taking precedence

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 18, 2025 at 1:30 PM EST
Historian Erika Slocumb talks to The Fabulous 413 about Black history.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250211_214706155.jpg
Historian Erika Slocumb talks to The Fabulous 413 about Black history.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Ousmane Power-Greene, professor at Clark University, is in the studio.
2 of 2  — 240115.jpg
Ousmane Power-Greene, professor at Clark University, is in the studio.
NEPM

It’s President’s Day. And what’s one thing that ties the two presidents we’re celebrating today? Slavery.

So, today we are going to hunker down and talk Black history for the whole hour with three local historians.

We talk with Smith College professor Jennifer DeClue on the overlooked histories those who were enslaved in the Connecticut River Valley, how women have been often left out of the slavery narrative and how the legacy of slavery is evident as you walk down Main St. We find out how you can learn all this and more through a talk she is giving through Historic Northampton Tuesday night.

Clark University professor of history Ousmane Power-Greene will introduce us to two Black women who we all should know more about, one whom you would’ve found in the opera houses and one who you can find in your U.S. passport.

And, UMass Amherst doctoral candidate and the Harriet Beecher Stowe Museum director of interpretation and visitor experience, Erika Slocumb, will talk with us about the challenges and importance of preserving oral history and how to preserve the present day

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
