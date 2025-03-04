Feb. 28, 2025: Ceilings meant to be broken

Today is action packed with art to nurture what ails you.

We head to Amherst College to talk with director Jen Acker about actor Jeffrey Wright, author Percival Everett, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the other star studded guests coming to campus for this year's 10th annual LitFest .

We also get a triple dose of music for this Live Music Friday. We’re joined by local star Ciarra Fragale , who is celebrating a new video, an upcoming album and an appearance at the Back Porch Festival next weekend.

We’re also joined by the ever-amazing tag team, Peter Mulvey and his labelmate, Ruth Theodore , from across the pond. Both will take the stage at The Iron Horse this evening, so we hear some notes and how the current state of American affairs is impacting the international tour.