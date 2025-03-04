© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 28, 2025: Ceilings meant to be broken

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 4, 2025 at 12:41 PM EST
Monte and Kaliis visit Dare Bottle Shop to try wine
1 of 1  — Dare Bottleshop 2-27-25.jpg
Monte and Kaliis visit Dare Bottle Shop to try wine.
Tony Dunne / NEPM

Today is action packed with art to nurture what ails you.

We head to Amherst College to talk with director Jen Acker about actor Jeffrey Wright, author Percival Everett, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the other star studded guests coming to campus for this year's 10th annual LitFest.

We also get a triple dose of music for this Live Music Friday. We’re joined by local star Ciarra Fragale, who is celebrating a new video, an upcoming album and an appearance at the Back Porch Festival next weekend.

We’re also joined by the ever-amazing tag team, Peter Mulvey and his labelmate, Ruth Theodore, from across the pond. Both will take the stage at The Iron Horse this evening, so we hear some notes and how the current state of American affairs is impacting the international tour.

And, on this last day of February, we’re already looking ahead to Women’s History Month. For those that indulge, we head to Lenox to hang out with the awesome purveyor, Mary Daire, at Dare Bottle Shop and taste two women-led vineyards for the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE WINE & SPIRITS MUSIC LITERATURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
