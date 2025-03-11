© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

March 10, 2025: Destinations for those lost

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 11, 2025 at 2:17 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visits Pittsfield to tour WANDER Berkshires.
1 of 3  — PXL_20250227_204210720.jpg
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 3  — mr universe for grove.png
Authors Tom Wiener and Amilcar Shabazz talk to The Fabulous 413 about their new book, "In Defiance: 20 Abolitionists You Were Never Taught in School."
3 of 3  — grove.png
Olive Branch Press

We’re taking roads less traveled and encountering folx who are carving their own paths in history, not always in plain sight.

A new queer-centered multipurpose space in Pittsfield is encouraging people of all walks of life to grab a camera and venture out. We head to WANDER Berkshires and meet with owner Jay Santangelo to show us around the space, give a little history of the building they occupy and how small dreams of a public dark room grew into so much more.

The new book, “In Defiance: 20 Abolitionists You Were Never Taught in School,” celebrates the work of champions in the cause against slavery in America, including those who may be overlooked in history books. We chat with authors Tom Weiner and Amilcar Shabazz about the origins of the idea, some of the abolitionists they studied and what we can expect during their book launch at Odyssey Bookshop March 13.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, walks us through some recent successes and failures with rockets as many witnessed the sorry defeat of the SpaceX rocket in the battle against gravity. He also tells us about some wondrous things in the heavens you can see this week sans telescope.

