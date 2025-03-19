© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

March 18, 2025: Resillience

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 19, 2025 at 11:29 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Indë Francis and Hazel Basil appear on The Fabulous 413 to perform live music and talk about the upcoming event, "Rooted Resilience," happening at Bombyx March 19.
1 of 1  — resilience0.jpg
Indë Francis and Hazel Basil appear on The Fabulous 413 to perform live music and talk about the upcoming event, "Rooted Resilience," happening at Bombyx March 19.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We are proverbially circling our wagons, which is to say we’re making everyone feel more welcome.

Bloom Local has teamed up with Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity to create “Rooted Resilience: Intersectional Narratives of 2SLGBTQIA+ Creatives in Western Massachusetts,” a multimedia project dedicated to preserving and amplifying the marginalized voices of contemporary creatives in our region. It launches the evening of March 19 and will feature artists of all mediums to build and protect community in a time when some seek to do the opposite.We speak with organizers and performers, Luc Abbott, M. Rudder, Indë Francis and Hazel Basil, about the work they’re putting in on and offstage.

And just across the bridge on Route 9, a garden center has stood for almost 6 decades, but around the time of the beginning of the pandemic, it saw a shift. We head to Hadley to make a visit to the worker-owned land of lush greenery, the Gardener’s Supply Center, formerly known as the Hadley Garden Center. Eric Tiedeman-Mau speaks with us about the evolution of the business and what folx are eager to get in the ground as spring arrives.

Gardener's Supply Center
Rooted Resilience

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELGBTQIA+COMMUNITY ACTIONMUSICENVIRONMENTAGRICULTURELive Music Sessions
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith