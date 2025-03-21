© 2025 New England Public Media

March 20, 2025: A hungry public

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 21, 2025 at 1:32 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visits Mesa Verde in Greenfield to learn about a new FCCDC and FCCMP grant program to help small independent restaurants feed the community and meet their margins.
The Fabulous 413 visits Mesa Verde in Greenfield to learn about a new FCCDC and FCCMP grant program to help small independent restaurants feed the community and meet their margins.
Ousmane Power-Greene, professor at Clark University, is in the studio.
Ousmane Power-Greene, professor at Clark University, is in the studio.
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Today there's food for your tummies and your intellect, because that is how we roll.

First, we head to Mesa Verde in Greenfield to learn about a new grant program to help small independent restaurants feed the community and meet their margins. We speak with Kate Lawless and Hannah Sobel of the Franklin County Community Development Corporation (FCCDC); Amy McMahon of Mesa Verde; and Valerie Hudson of Franklin County Community Meals Program (FCCMP) to hear about the state-wide initiative to help people in five counties to eat better while fueling local economies.

For the latest Power of History segment, we celebrate the 100th birthday of Alain Locke's seminal piece, "The New Negro," that framed the start of the Harlem Renaissance. We talk with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene about this work and the places where Black literature, art, music and thought thrived at the turn of the 20th century.

And, Rep. Jim McGovern worries about the constitutional crisis we may be in, including similar worries within his own party close behind. And, he has tales to tell from his town meetings across his district, including the one that just happened in Greenfield.

March 20, 2025

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
