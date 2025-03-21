March 20, 2025: A hungry public

Today there's food for your tummies and your intellect, because that is how we roll.

First, we head to Mesa Verde in Greenfield to learn about a new grant program to help small independent restaurants feed the community and meet their margins. We speak with Kate Lawless and Hannah Sobel of the Franklin County Community Development Corporation ( FCCDC ); Amy McMahon of Mesa Verde; and Valerie Hudson of Franklin County Community Meals Program ( FCCMP ) to hear about the state-wide initiative to help people in five counties to eat better while fueling local economies.

For the latest Power of History segment, we celebrate the 100th birthday of Alain Locke's seminal piece, "The New Negro," that framed the start of the Harlem Renaissance. We talk with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene about this work and the places where Black literature, art, music and thought thrived at the turn of the 20th century.

And, Rep. Jim McGovern worries about the constitutional crisis we may be in, including similar worries within his own party close behind. And, he has tales to tell from his town meetings across his district, including the one that just happened in Greenfield.

Mesa Verde Listen • 16:13

100 years of Black arts and culture Listen • 16:00