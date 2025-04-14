April 11, 2025: The 411 on 413 Day

It is a day of information for the day of our area code, April 13, which we’ll be celebrating this Sunday in Easthampton, but it turns out we’re not the only ones!

Because western Mass. is too celebrate-able for just one party, we talk to Liz Rosenberg of The Toy Box in Amherst to talk about their 413 day festivities, and learn about even more celebrations across the Bay State.

We have Live Music Friday with Vince Thompson of Silvie’s Okay and learn of the two opportunities to check out his bittersweet and heartfelt take on country this coming week, including our own event this Sunday, and learn how he has opened up the spectrum in his music and beyond.