April 11, 2025: The 411 on 413 Day

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 14, 2025 at 3:55 PM EDT
Musician Vince Thompson behind the project, Sylvie's Okay, appears on The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Musician Vince Thompson behind the project, Sylvie's Okay, appears on The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
It is a day of information for the day of our area code, April 13, which we’ll be celebrating this Sunday in Easthampton, but it turns out we’re not the only ones!

Because western Mass. is too celebrate-able for just one party, we talk to Liz Rosenberg of The Toy Box in Amherst to talk about their 413 day festivities, and learn about even more celebrations across the Bay State.

We have Live Music Friday with Vince Thompson of Silvie’s Okay and learn of the two opportunities to check out his bittersweet and heartfelt take on country this coming week, including our own event this Sunday, and learn how he has opened up the spectrum in his music and beyond.

And, a Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome in Easthampton with great repercussions as we sip with Laurie Clark and Miranda Brown at Tip Top Wine Shop to choose which wine to get sampled at a celebration for an area code that we think is fabulous.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
