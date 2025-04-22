April 17, 2025: Lucky ventures

Today, as every day, we are speaking the language of community near and far and in all walks of life.

For instance, we’re getting to know an organization that services the Berkshires (and a little beyond) to increase access to healthy food despite widespread funding cuts. We chat with Berkshire Agricultural Ventures Executive Director Rebecca Busansky about the Market Match program, which is currently fundraising for the 2025 growing season, and filling the gap left by HIP cuts while raising all boats in the effort.

We also get a little Live Music Thursday with Brooklyn and Northampton-based singer-songwriter Stefan Weiner . He’s ending a music hiatus with the release of his new album, “How Lucky You Are,” and we hear about what inspirations lay amongst the tracks and if coming home has anything to do with it.