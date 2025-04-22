© 2025 New England Public Media

April 17, 2025: Lucky ventures

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 22, 2025 at 11:34 AM EDT
Musician Stefan Weiner visits The Fabulous 413 to play live music and talk about his new album, "How Lucky You Are."
Today, as every day, we are speaking the language of community near and far and in all walks of life.

For instance, we’re getting to know an organization that services the Berkshires (and a little beyond) to increase access to healthy food despite widespread funding cuts. We chat with Berkshire Agricultural Ventures Executive Director Rebecca Busansky about the Market Match program, which is currently fundraising for the 2025 growing season, and filling the gap left by HIP cuts while raising all boats in the effort.

We also get a little Live Music Thursday with Brooklyn and Northampton-based singer-songwriter Stefan Weiner. He’s ending a music hiatus with the release of his new album, “How Lucky You Are,” and we hear about what inspirations lay amongst the tracks and if coming home has anything to do with it.

And, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern hits both far and close to home as we discuss the proposed cuts to the Corporation of Public Broadcasting, the inaction regarding detained legal immigrants, the insurrection act’s possible enactment and a pile of questions from listeners like you.

