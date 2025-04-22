April 18, 2025: Stay up late

We are encouraging you to stay up late because The Iron Horse, now almost a year in its new incarnation, is bringing back late shows. We preview tonight’s doozy of dance, connection and genre defying music.

For Live Music Friday we hear from Bella’s Bartok as they wrap up their winter/spring residency at the horse. We hear how their latest album, “Apocalypse Wow,” sounds on its feet and learn how important a residency can be to the growth of one’s sound.

On that same bill is the powerful queerpunk duo, Film & Gender , who’ve just come off of a 10 day east coast tour. We talk to bassist Issley about new music, the difference in feel between DIY venues and more established ones, increasing vulnerability in lyrics and more.