PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 18, 2025: Stay up late

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 22, 2025 at 12:19 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 welcomes Bella's Bartok to The Fabulous 413 for a boisterous Live Music Friday.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250418_195457720.jpg
The Fabulous 413 welcomes Bella's Bartok to The Fabulous 413 for a boisterous Live Music Friday.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis take the latest Wine Thunderdome to the Juicebox Wine Bar in Shelburne Falls.
2 of 2  — PXL_20241212_222336393.jpg
Monte and Kaliis take the latest Wine Thunderdome to the Juicebox Wine Bar in Shelburne Falls.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We are encouraging you to stay up late because The Iron Horse, now almost a year in its new incarnation, is bringing back late shows. We preview tonight’s doozy of dance, connection and genre defying music.

For Live Music Friday we hear from Bella’s Bartok as they wrap up their winter/spring residency at the horse. We hear how their latest album, “Apocalypse Wow,” sounds on its feet and learn how important a residency can be to the growth of one’s sound.

On that same bill is the powerful queerpunk duo, Film & Gender, who’ve just come off of a 10 day east coast tour. We talk to bassist Issley about new music, the difference in feel between DIY venues and more established ones, increasing vulnerability in lyrics and more.

And, with spring officially springing, we head to the Juicebox Wine Bar in Shelburne Falls to check out orange wines in a coastal battle for the latest Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
