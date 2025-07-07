© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dino Trail Week, Power of History, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 7, 2025 at 11:18 AM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visits the Beneski Museum to learn about Dino Trail Week.
The Fabulous 413 visits the Beneski Museum to learn about Dino Trail Week.
The Fabulous 413 visits Historic Northampton to see the new exhibit, "Slavery and Freedom in Northampton."
The Fabulous 413 visits Historic Northampton to see the new exhibit, "Slavery and Freedom in Northampton."
We’re seeking out public places with AC that also happen to be fonts of knowledge.

Millions of years ago, the Connecticut River was a hotbed of dinosaur activity, and Dino Trail Week explores the contributions the valley has brought to the study of the “terrible lizards” in the past two centuries. We head the Beneski Museum to meet museum educator Fred Venne, student docent Cirdan Kearns, and Dino Trail Week organizer Jonathan Mirin of Piti Theater as we explore their collection, learn more about how fossils and tracks get studied and hear about all the fun dino-oriented things you can do starting July 5.

Less fun but no less important is the ongoing conversation about enslavement in the north. As part of those conversations, Historic Northampton has spent several years exploring the city’s place in that history and unveils their current findings in a new exhibit today, “Slavery and Freedom in Northampton, 1654 to 1783.” We talk with Betty Sharpe of Historic Northampton, Dylan Gafney of Forbes Library, and professor Ousmane Power-Greene of Clark University about their journey with the exhibit for this extra special Power of History segment.

And Congressman Jim McGovern caps off two late-running congressional sessions by chatting with us about the impact the budget bill will have on millions of Americans and the issues of bipartisanship he continues to encounter on Capitol Hill.

Dino Trail Week
Power of History
Slavery and Freedom in Northampton
McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern
July 3, 2025

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
