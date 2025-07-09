LIVE from the Hope Center for the Arts

This week is full of cultural enrichment with a festival and a brand new place for music, education, shows and more.

So, of course, we had to broadcast live from the brand new facilities of the Hope Center for the Arts in celebration of the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival this weekend.

We hear from members of the team helping to enact the Hope Center’s mission, Technical Director Kyle Homestead and Artistic Director Isaac Eddy. We learn about the process of returning a beloved stage to Springfield in a way that engendered arts education through the vision of Bob Bolduc , founder and CEO of Pride Stores.

We learn about the incredible lineup of folx who will grace the stages of this year’s festival from founder Kristen Neville of Blues to Green and co-producer Evan Plotkin of NAI Plotkin .