The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

LIVE from the Hope Center for the Arts

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 9, 2025 at 12:16 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 broadcasts live from the Hope Center for the Arts in Springfield.
1 of 2  — grove.png
The Fabulous 413 broadcasts live from the Hope Center for the Arts in Springfield.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 broadcasts live from the brand new Hope Center for the Arts in Springfield.
2 of 2  — PXL_20250708_171908166.jpg
The Fabulous 413 broadcasts live from the brand new Hope Center for the Arts in Springfield.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

This week is full of cultural enrichment with a festival and a brand new place for music, education, shows and more.

So, of course, we had to broadcast live from the brand new facilities of the Hope Center for the Arts in celebration of the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival this weekend.

We hear from members of the team helping to enact the Hope Center’s mission, Technical Director Kyle Homestead and Artistic Director Isaac Eddy. We learn about the process of returning a beloved stage to Springfield in a way that engendered arts education through the vision of Bob Bolduc, founder and CEO of Pride Stores.

We learn about the incredible lineup of folx who will grace the stages of this year’s festival from founder Kristen Neville of Blues to Green and co-producer Evan Plotkin of NAI Plotkin.

Plus, we hear live music from a duo who will take advantage of the technology built into the festival, Water Seed.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsCOMMUNITY ACTIONEVENTSEDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
