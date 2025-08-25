Harvest Supper, Queer Cinema Club, Autumn Mist Farm

We continue to highlight local traditions, and here at the very height of the harvest season for Franklin County, that means the 20th annual Harvest Supper is this weekend. We chat with the helm of the, Kirsten Levitt of Stone Soup Cafe , about its origins with Juanita Nelson about the cafe’s calendars and the importance of bringing everyone together to celebrate the bounty of the county.

We also head to Great Barrington to find a growing tradition. The Queer Cinema Club seeks to bring well-known and hidden screen gems of the LGBTQIA2S+ community to the Triplex Cinema to foster more connection in and around the Berkshires. We chat with Ben Eliot, Champika Fernando and Michelle Kaplan about what you can watch this week.