Harvest Supper, Queer Cinema Club, Autumn Mist Farm
We continue to highlight local traditions, and here at the very height of the harvest season for Franklin County, that means the 20th annual Harvest Supper is this weekend. We chat with the helm of the, Kirsten Levitt of Stone Soup Cafe, about its origins with Juanita Nelson about the cafe’s calendars and the importance of bringing everyone together to celebrate the bounty of the county.
We also head to Great Barrington to find a growing tradition. The Queer Cinema Club seeks to bring well-known and hidden screen gems of the LGBTQIA2S+ community to the Triplex Cinema to foster more connection in and around the Berkshires. We chat with Ben Eliot, Champika Fernando and Michelle Kaplan about what you can watch this week.
And in Feeding Hills, a young beef farmer has spent 35 years doing the very best for his herd, including adding a small breakfast and lunch spot for those on the go. Autumn Mist Farm has supplied beef to local outlets in the area, and we chat with founder Derrick Turnbull about his tenure in the cattle industry and the hardships this year has presented.