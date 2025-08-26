© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Gerrymandering, Nipmuc mishoon tradition, RPM Fest

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 26, 2025 at 1:07 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 learns about traditional mishoon burning.
The Fabulous 413 learns about traditional mishoon burning.
Metal, wood, fire, fire lizards and whales! Sort of.

The salamander, often translated to “fire lizard,” is the squirmy looking influence behind many congressional districts across the country, and gerrymandering looks like it is about to become all the rage for both Republicans and Democrats. It just so happens that one of the nation’s experts in the history of gerrymandering lives right here in the 413, so we welcome back Haydenville’s David Daley to help us navigate through the circuitous political meanderings of influencing elections through redistricting.

For wood and fire, we head to Wales, Massachusetts where Nipmuc community organizations have gathered to create a mishoon, a traditional canoe formed using stone and fire, with collaboration with Norcross Wildlife Foundation. Since Aug. 15, they've opened this ceremony and tradition to the public so that folx can see the ways the first peoples of this land live and thrive. We hear about the importance of this practice from the past to the present with the people who have inhabited these lands for millennia.

The metal is found in Millers Falls, where the RPM Fest Heavy Music Campout returns to Montague next weekend. We bang our heads with festival founder Brian Westbrook to discover what new sounds this year’s festival has in store for us all, earplugs at the ready.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
