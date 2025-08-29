© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Tapestry Health, spotted lantern flies, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 29, 2025 at 12:41 PM EDT
Healthcare is a fraught issue in the U.S., let alone in the 413, so we find solutions in a local organization that’s been providing a wide variety of care to some of the most vulnerable populations across the 4 counties for 50 years, Tapestry Health. The community health organization is undergoing a few leadership changes, so we speak to their new board chair, Brad Riley, about their operations, the challenges that they face in the current political climate and how you can support them for another 50 years with their upcoming fundraiser, “The Walk For Every Body.”

And, NEPM reporter and engineer extraordinaire Phillip Bishop explores one of the peskier species that you might be encountering more, the spotted lantern fly. Jennifer Foreman Orth of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) explains the environmental impact of the insect, and what you can do to mitigate its invasion.

And Congressman Jim McGovern speaks on the lessons he’s learned from his farm tour, yesterday’s tragic school shooting in Minnesota, listener questions on Gaza, the national guard in DC, the Epstein files and more.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
