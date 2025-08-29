Tapestry Health, spotted lantern flies, McGoverning with McGovern

Healthcare is a fraught issue in the U.S., let alone in the 413, so we find solutions in a local organization that’s been providing a wide variety of care to some of the most vulnerable populations across the 4 counties for 50 years, Tapestry Health . The community health organization is undergoing a few leadership changes, so we speak to their new board chair, Brad Riley, about their operations, the challenges that they face in the current political climate and how you can support them for another 50 years with their upcoming fundraiser, “ The Walk For Every Body .”

And, NEPM reporter and engineer extraordinaire Phillip Bishop explores one of the peskier species that you might be encountering more, the spotted lantern fly. Jennifer Foreman Orth of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources ( MDAR ) explains the environmental impact of the insect, and what you can do to mitigate its invasion.