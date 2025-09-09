Music with Tropa Magica, 'The Epic of Violence' play, Wine Thunderdome

Today, we get to play as explorers in our glasses, in our ears and on our stages.

Tomorrow evening, a theater work that highlights the experiences of women in an ongoing conflict overlooked by many will be presented at Holyoke Media . A company of six actors will bring the stories of Sudanese women in their mother tongue for a theatrical production of “The Epic of Violence.” We talk with the writer behind the work, former Holyoke resident Tamador Gibreel.

We also get the sounds of Cumbia’s future straight from L.A.. Secret Planet brings Tropa Magica to Easthampton this evening at the Marigold Theater for an intoxicating amalgam of cumbia, psych rock, surf and punk. The group joins us in the studio for Live Music Friday.