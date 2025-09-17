Mary Lyon resource fair, The Barn at Lee, Go Fresh Mobile Market

We’re helping our neighbors today in their passion, in their hunger and in their survival.

We head to Mohawk Trail Regional High School where the Mary Lyon Foundation will host a resource fair to connect community members with local resources and services, including SNAP and HIP , fuel assistance, literacy programs, senior services and much more. We chat with CEO Kristen Baker about the 30+ nonprofits and other festivities that will be at the event.

We also learn about a place in the Berkshires where an intrepid group of young theater makers have made space for others interested in the art. The Barn at Lee was created under the mantra, “we need artists and artists need space,” to envision an environment in which artists would be nurtured in a residency setting with resources to explore new ideas or develop those already in motion. We hear about that important work from founders Julianna Mitchell and Misha Brooks, and the creator of featured work “ Even Cowboys Get the Blues ,” Ankita Sharma.