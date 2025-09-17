© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mary Lyon resource fair, The Barn at Lee, Go Fresh Mobile Market

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 17, 2025 at 12:50 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 talks to the creatives behind theater incubation space The Barn at Lee.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250916_193122216.jpg
The Fabulous 413 talks to the creatives behind theater incubation space The Barn at Lee.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 talks to the CEO of the Mary Lyon Foundation, Kristen Baker.
2 of 2  — PXL_20250916_195947200.jpg
The Fabulous 413 talks to the CEO of the Mary Lyon Foundation, Kristen Baker.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We’re helping our neighbors today in their passion, in their hunger and in their survival.

We head to Mohawk Trail Regional High School where the Mary Lyon Foundation will host a resource fair to connect community members with local resources and services, including SNAP and HIP, fuel assistance, literacy programs, senior services and much more. We chat with CEO Kristen Baker about the 30+ nonprofits and other festivities that will be at the event.

We also learn about a place in the Berkshires where an intrepid group of young theater makers have made space for others interested in the art. The Barn at Lee was created under the mantra, “we need artists and artists need space,” to envision an environment in which artists would be nurtured in a residency setting with resources to explore new ideas or develop those already in motion. We hear about that important work from founders Julianna Mitchell and Misha Brooks, and the creator of featured work “Even Cowboys Get the Blues,” Ankita Sharma.

Plus, we are visited by Riley Gilroy of Go Fresh Mobile Market on one of his rare days off and learn about his market’s place between the farmers, the people, HIP and SNAP, and more within a constantly shifting landscape of mobile markets.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURETHEATERCOMMUNITY ACTIONFOODHUNGER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith