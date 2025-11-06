© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Food Bank of WMass, Hutghi's at the Nook, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 6, 2025 at 10:03 AM EST
The Fabulous 413 speaks to Andrew Morehouse, the executive director of The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
There’s been a lot of reporting on the Supplementary Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) as of late, its fate, and those who rely on it as the government shutdown rolls into its 6th week. And although it’s been partially filled, there are still repercussions for those experiencing food insecurity and organizations that provide food assistance nationwide.

So we head to one of those organizations that is seeing the impact of the turmoil SNAP, The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Executive Director Andrew Morehouse speaks with us about what the program actually does, who uses it, the impact of its removal, and the 199 food pantries in western Mass. that rely on the Food Bank.

We also head to another point of community that has been bringing folx from all walks of life together for more than 80 years. Hutghi’s at the Nook is a Westfield staple that consistently punches above its weight in weekly offerings, and we speak with one of the current owners, Kevin Gibeaux, about the folx who gather in that space and what you can experience there.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, introduces us to a term that is not in the dictionary, but that keeps encyclopedias and other reference materials honest and original in their work, the mountweazel.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
