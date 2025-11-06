Food Bank of WMass, Hutghi's at the Nook, Word Nerd

There’s been a lot of reporting on the Supplementary Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) as of late, its fate, and those who rely on it as the government shutdown rolls into its 6th week. And although it’s been partially filled, there are still repercussions for those experiencing food insecurity and organizations that provide food assistance nationwide.

So we head to one of those organizations that is seeing the impact of the turmoil SNAP, The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts . Executive Director Andrew Morehouse speaks with us about what the program actually does, who uses it, the impact of its removal, and the 199 food pantries in western Mass. that rely on the Food Bank.

We also head to another point of community that has been bringing folx from all walks of life together for more than 80 years. Hutghi’s at the Nook is a Westfield staple that consistently punches above its weight in weekly offerings, and we speak with one of the current owners, Kevin Gibeaux, about the folx who gather in that space and what you can experience there.