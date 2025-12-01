March for the Food Bank part 1

Today on The Fabulous 413, the 16th March for The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts begins and we follow the journey of Monte Belmonte and those who seek to help our community members facing hunger and food insecurity.

We take on two counties today, walking from Springfield, through Chicopee, Holyoke, Easthampton and finally Northampton to raise awareness and hear stories, not just about those trying to make sure our neighbors are fed, but about what repercussions disruptions to SNAP benefits have inflicted on folx in our area.

We hear from U.S. Representatives Jim McGovern and Richard Neal, food bank Executive Director Andrew Morehouse, State Representatives Pat Duffy and Shirley B. Arriaga, State Senator Jake Oliveira, mayors, teachers, students and more. We also meet folx in some of the 199 food pantries in western Mass. that the food bank supports as marchers raise awareness about the ongoing fight against hunger.

And of course, we check in with the man dressed as Ernie from Sesame Street himself.