The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

March for the Food Bank part 1

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 1, 2025 at 10:28 AM EST
The 16th annual March for the Food Bank makes its way through Springfield, Massachusetts.
1 of 4  — 20251124_072659.jpg
Monte Belmonte, dressed as Ernie from Sesame Street, addresses the crowd before the 16th annual March for the Food Bank departs from Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services in Springfield, Massachusetts.
2 of 4  — PXL_20251124_115714484.jpg
Rep. Jim McGovern addresses the crowd before the 16th annual March for the Food Bank departs from Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services in Springfield, Massachusetts.
3 of 4  — PXL_20251124_115802392.jpg
The 16th annual March for the Food Bank makes its way through Holyoke and onto Northampton, Massachusetts.
4 of 4  — #2f3490(3).png
Today on The Fabulous 413, the 16th March for The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts begins and we follow the journey of Monte Belmonte and those who seek to help our community members facing hunger and food insecurity.

We take on two counties today, walking from Springfield, through Chicopee, Holyoke, Easthampton and finally Northampton to raise awareness and hear stories, not just about those trying to make sure our neighbors are fed, but about what repercussions disruptions to SNAP benefits have inflicted on folx in our area.

We hear from U.S. Representatives Jim McGovern and Richard Neal, food bank Executive Director Andrew Morehouse, State Representatives Pat Duffy and Shirley B. Arriaga, State Senator Jake Oliveira, mayors, teachers, students and more. We also meet folx in some of the 199 food pantries in western Mass. that the food bank supports as marchers raise awareness about the ongoing fight against hunger.

And of course, we check in with the man dressed as Ernie from Sesame Street himself.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
