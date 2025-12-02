Hot Chocolate Run, Resilient Valley, Mr. Universe

We’re walking for a cause again. But this time, there’s a hot beverage at the finish line and a goal to spread awareness about domestic abuse in our area. This Sunday the 22nd annual Hot Chocolate Run for Safe Passage happens bringing literally thousands of folx to downtown Northampton to walk or run to benefit their programming. We speak with Executive Director Marianne Winters and Development Director Natalie Ulrich about the scope of the organization, the goal for this year’s event and how you can help them reach it.

We also hear how the federal cuts earlier this year brought folx together to form a new organization to strengthen the networks and infrastructure of the area’s foodways. Resilient Valley is starting an ambitious campaign tomorrow on Giving Tuesday, and we talk with members of their team about how land trusts, food banks, community health advocates and more are combining their powers to build an even stronger web.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, sits us down for a heart-to-heart about the facts of life and where planets come from, or at least how planetary discs help planets get born.

Note: We mention the incorrect website for Safe Passage within this show, it is correctly linked within these show notes.