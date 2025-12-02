© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Hot Chocolate Run, Resilient Valley, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 2, 2025 at 12:42 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 speaks to Executive Director Marianne Winters and Development Director Natalie Ulrich of Safe Passage before the 22nd annual Hot Chocolate Run.
1 of 3  — PXL_20251201_171917293.jpg
The Fabulous 413 speaks to Executive Director Marianne Winters and Development Director Natalie Ulrich of Safe Passage before the 22nd annual Hot Chocolate Run.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 speaks to folx from Resilient Valley about strengthening local food ways.
2 of 3  — PXL_20251201_210005063.jpg
The Fabulous 413 speaks to folx from Resilient Valley about strengthening local food ways.
NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
3 of 3  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We’re walking for a cause again. But this time, there’s a hot beverage at the finish line and a goal to spread awareness about domestic abuse in our area. This Sunday the 22nd annual Hot Chocolate Run for Safe Passage happens bringing literally thousands of folx to downtown Northampton to walk or run to benefit their programming. We speak with Executive Director Marianne Winters and Development Director Natalie Ulrich about the scope of the organization, the goal for this year’s event and how you can help them reach it.

We also hear how the federal cuts earlier this year brought folx together to form a new organization to strengthen the networks and infrastructure of the area’s foodways. Resilient Valley is starting an ambitious campaign tomorrow on Giving Tuesday, and we talk with members of their team about how land trusts, food banks, community health advocates and more are combining their powers to build an even stronger web.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, sits us down for a heart-to-heart about the facts of life and where planets come from, or at least how planetary discs help planets get born.

Note: We mention the incorrect website for Safe Passage within this show, it is correctly linked within these show notes.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONVIOLENCEHUNGERSCIENCEMr. Universe
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith